There were mallards aplenty and swans: a pen and cob with their large family of cygnets had tucked themselves into a bay, almost out of sight, but on our return journey, as soon as they spotted us, they deliberately herded the whole family at right angles across the canal in front of us, as though challenging us as to whether Kitty or swans had right of way. Evidently swans have right of way, and it was duly given to them. There were sightings of kingfishers, though not by me.