ALDI has donated £1,000 to local charities to celebrate the opening of its 1,000th UK store, in Woking.
The charities, including Woking Foodbank, Canalside Community Fridge and Friends of the Elderly Day Care Woking, will each receive £1,000 to help support the local community.
Woking Foodbank and Canalside Community Fridge both provide food donations to those in need, while Friends of the Elderly Day Care Woking offers residential, nursing and dementia care.
As part of Aldi’s surplus food donation scheme, the charities partnered with the store in Lion Retail Park will also receive food donations throughout the year via community giving platform Neighbourly. Aldi’s partnership with Neighbourly has donated more than 38 million meals to good causes across the country since launching in 2019.
Neighbourly is still searching for a fourth charity or organisation to partner with the Woking store. Any local charities and foodbanks interested in partnering with the store should contact Neighbourly, which links businesses to charitable organisations.