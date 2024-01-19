Use social situations to influence behaviour. The carers noticed a reduction in some of the symptoms of dementia. One person in particular normally needs a lot of encouragement to get out of bed in the mornings, to have a shower, to wear fresh clothes and to eat a decent meal. On the holiday he was up in good time for breakfast, showered every day and ate extremely well. My belief is that part of this is down to being in a social situation where we tend to try and fit in and do what others are doing.