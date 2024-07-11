An Addlestone charity has been given £4,633 along with toys, food, and drinks by Waitrose & Partners.
Eikon is a charity dedicated to helping children and young people feel safe, heard, and supported. Many of the donations were received through the Waitrose Community Matters Programme.
The scheme runs every three months in a branch and donates up to £1,000 to local causes who are working to support a particular theme. The donation was well-timed as the charity has seen an increase in anxiety among children and young people since the cost-of-living crisis.
Eikon said: “We are overwhelmed at the amount of support received from Waitrose & Partners during our partnership over this past year.
“It is a privilege to collaborate with such a respected organisation and we are incredibly grateful that through our work together we can make a significant difference in the lives of local children and young people.”
Waitrose regional manager Sarah Sharp added: "We are thrilled to have raised money for such a worthwhile cause. Our customers and our partners are passionate about raising money for local causes at the heart of the community."
Eikon also received £850 from Sarah Rawlins, a supermarket assistant and social media champion at Waitrose in Cobham. She raised funds by taking part in a festive Christmas Santa fun run a local community event held every December in Dorking.
In addition to the donations, Waitrose were also key sponsors of a local event run last October, providing drinks and refreshments.