Holiday time: a time to relax, maybe travelling far away to see family and friends abroad.
August is the month when we don’t need to think about Christmas presents (yet), when we don’t need to rush to school with our kids, when we (hopefully) have time to do things we just like doing. What a privilege that we can send our children to school and can have some time off! Some of you may not even manage that…
When I go on holiday, I usually take a pile of books with me that I always wanted to read but never have the time to. Bestsellers are popular, of course.
Have you ever thought about taking the world’s best-selling book, the Bible? Come on, you may think, it’s holiday time, it should not get as serious as that.
But did you know the Bible has amazing stories in it? And that you can read them on your phone?
Go to www.biblegateway.com. Or to www.biblesociety.org.uk – they do great videoclips about the Bible, such as The Journey through the Bible in 3½ Minutes series.
Enjoy reading and enjoy the rest of this month!
Hetty Lalleman
Knaphill Baptist Church