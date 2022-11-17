WOKING Borough Council has published a 15-point action plan which sets out cost of living support for residents.
The plan focuses on guiding those in need to local services, keeping vulnerable residents warm this winter, ensuring no one goes hungry, and providing access to direct financial support.
It was developed at the council’s cost of living summit last month, with representatives from The Lighthouse, Surrey Coalition of Disabled People, Welcome Church, Surrey County Council, Citizens Advice, Foodwise, Woking Foodbank, and others, contributing to the plan.
Commenting on the report, presented to the council’s executive last Thursday, Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of the council, said: “Positive progress is already being made because of the summit. By working together we can strengthen our offer to support those who are vulnerable this winter and beyond.
“For example, the borough has more designated ‘warm hubs’ than in any other part of the county, and we have successfully distributed more than £200,000 to pensioners and vulnerable households to help them through this winter.
“The council is working with Citizens Advice Woking and the Department of Work and Pensions to identify eligible households for these Household Support Fund grants, and a further £190,000 will soon be given out to support people with disabilities.
“Woking’s second community fridge is due to open on 5 December, in Maybury, and council officers are working with food providers such as Foodwise to identify warehouse and distribution space so that we can increase the supply of affordable groceries coming into the borough.
“Foodwise is also helping vulnerable families to cook healthy meals on a budget.
“I’m very pleased with what’s been achieved so far, particularly the level of collaboration among partners. We’re all working towards a common goal, which is to support residents as best we can through these challenging times.”
Details of the cost of living support available are regularly updated on the council’s website and included in Woking Magazine, which is distributed to all households. Visit woking.gov.uk/costofliving for help with financial payments, preventing homelessness, help for families, foodbanks and ways to reduce food costs, bill-saving advice, managing debt and mental health, and helpful organisations.