ACS International School Cobham’s early years foundation stage (EYFS) team was awarded the Pearson Bronze award for Early Years Team of the Year 2024.
Announced on National Thank a Teacher Day, the award was given in recognition of the team’s high levels of enthusiasm, expertise and commitment to the education of the children that it works with.
Head of school Barnaby Sandow BEM said: “The work our EYFS team does is inspiring, and it makes me proud that we’re able to offer our teachers the freedom and flexibility to give our children the best education possible. This award is thoroughly deserved.”
The EYFS team, Sarah Bleazard, Lyndsey Stuttard and Gwendoline Sandow, have implemented the school’s own early childhood curriculum. Allowing staff to be more inquiry-focused, play-based and hands-on in their teaching, while maintaining the rigour of learning.