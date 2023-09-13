Diesel van owners who drive along the Guildford stretch of the A3 more than three times a week could be eligible for a grant of up to £10,000 to replace their vehicle with an electric model.
Surrey County Council is working in partnership with Guildford Borough Council to deliver a £11 million National Highways scheme aimed at reducing high levels of pollution in the area.
The A3 EV grant funding programme opened for applications on Tuesday, offering grants of £5,000 for a small and £10,000 for a large new fully electric van for businesses to switch from their diesel van.
To be eligible businesses need to do at least 150 single journeys – that’s approximately three trips a week or 12 trips a month – on the A3 between the A31 to Farnham junction and the Guildford University of Surrey junction.
Vehicle dealerships that sell and lease qualifying electric light commercial vehicles are also being encouraged to apply to participate in the scheme.
Matt Furniss, SCC Cabinet Member for Transport, Infrastructure and Growth said: “Pollution levels on this stretch of the A3 are unacceptable and we want to do all we can to improve this situation and protect the health and wellbeing of local residents.”
The county council also plans to increase the provision of charge points near the A3.