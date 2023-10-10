THE A3 will be closed locally from tomorrow (Friday, October 13) at 9pm until Monday, October 16 at 5.30am.
National Highways will close the A3 in both directions: northbound from the B2215/A247 exit at Ripley to the M25 junction 10; and southbound from the M25 junction 10 to the A247 at Burnt Common.
Drivers on the M25 will still be able to travel through junction 10 in both directions.
According to diversion information on the National Highways website, drivers heading south will be diverted via the M25 to junction 9 and use the A24, A246 and A247 to join the A3 at Burnt Common.
Non-motorway traffic will be taken off the A3 at Hook and use the A243 to pick up the same diversion via the A24 at Leatherhead.
Drivers heading north will be diverted via the A247, A246, A24 and M25 to junction 9.
Non-motorway traffic will continue on the A243 and join the A3 at Hook. Ulez restrictions will not apply to drivers using the official diversion.
The road is being closed to install ten bridge beams for the new Wisley Lane bridge.
It is the first of a series of closures necessary to install new and improved bridges.