ONE woman’s quest to be the perfect 1950s housewife is at the centre of Home, I’m Darling – a thought-provoking comedy heading to Woking this month.
Jessica Ransom, best known for playing the doctor’s receptionist in ITV’s Doc Martin, takes the central role.
She won a Children’s BAFTA for playing Mary, Queen of Scots, in Horrible Histories but should be a lot more amenable in Laura Wade’s Home, I’m Darling.
She’ll be joined by Diane Keen (Doctors, Rings on Their Fingers, The Cuckoo Waltz) and Neil McDermott (EastEnders, The Royal) when the play arrives at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from Tuesday 21 March until Saturday 25 March.