FIRST established in 1986, That’ll Be The Day is back on the road, and returning to Woking’s New Victoria Theatre on Thursday 4 May.
The UK’s longest-running rock ’n’ roll show celebrates the golden age of rock and pop hits, all the way from the fabulous 1950s to the outrageous 80s.
Front man Trevor Payne is joined by a cast that combines hilarious comedy sketches and impersonations with accomplished vocals and musicianship for a nostalgic feel-good experience.
Following the formula that fans have come to know and love, this year’s touring production promises some old favourites, alongside some all-new material. Cracking with energy from start to finish, this evening of live music will be relentlessly entertaining and unashamedly nostalgic.