Vz Perfection by Vaishali Ragunathan dazzled audience members at her sixth London Fashion Week.
The Woking designer’s latest collection, Opulence Aurore, is Couture that embodies the essence of luxury, blending timeless sophistication with modern Artistry.
In an interview post-show with the News and Mail, Vaishali gave more insights into her collection, behind the scenes and more.
“Embellishments once revered in Couture is becoming lost art in today’s world,” Vaishali said.
“The intricate handwork, which takes hours of labour and unmatched skill, is being overshadowed by less detailed alternatives.
“Opulence Aurore is a tribute to this fading craft, which celebrates the work of these artisans who pour their passion and heritage into every stitch elevating fashion to artistry.”
Opening the collection with a stunningly hand embellished “Dragon Fly” sitting on a shimmering hand embellished dress set the tone of opulence and luxury that was to be unveiled at the show.
What followed was a collection of outfits exquisitely designed in luxurious fabrics like silk, satin and lace. Each piece carried the theme of opulence through intricate lace work, standout embellishments and jackets designed in bespoke brocade fabric.
Vaishali closed the show with not one but two back-to-back standout pieces. A stunning modern dress with a bold corset top, offering a contemporary fit with its structured bodice showcasing a sophisticated approach. The dip hem flayer of the dress with its dazzling sequins added the touch of grandeur with sparkling glamour.
The detailed and very intricate craftsmanship showcased Vaishali’s Indian heritage with a modern approach to the design of the embroidery. Plus, making the top matched with a Saree-like contemporary silhouette in the skirt made the authentic piece a true show stopper! But not everything goes according to plan as Vaishali reveals.
She said: “The embellished corset top, it was supposed to have a silver clip which snapped.
“A designer before me had used black colour bows, and that's what I could find. I clipped that at the back of the dress and got her out.
“The model who started the show ended the show and whilst one of the backstage team were helping her put on the dress, the zip broke (It can happen to anybody!).
“I couldn’t have the show without this dress and this is where the creative brain kicks in. The dress had pockets and I got the model to put her hands in it, go out and do her best.”
Vaishali loves Fashion Week because it's an opportunity to unleash her creativity without reservations and have some fun. Her advice for budding designers is “work hard, experiment and research!”
“There is more to fashion than online and social media,” she added.
“Go to the museums, people watch, go for walks there is fashion everywhere.
“Every year, A-Level students from Farnborough College work as a backstage team led by their professor Samantha Jones to gain valuable work experience. What you would learn on the ground, you will never learn through anything else!”