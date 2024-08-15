A round up of some (not all) of A-level results from local schools around the area.
St John the Baptist School (SJB), Woking
The School achieved the following results:
- 14 per cent A*
- 42 per cent A* or A
- 70 per cent A*, A or B
- 89 per cent A* to C
SJB’s Head of Year 13, Chris Newman said: “These results are a reflection of the hard work and dedication shown by both students and their teachers. We wish all students well in their future education and/or employment.
“I am so proud of our students. As we have said for many years, these students have had a large part of their education disrupted due to COVID.
“We are all looking forward to them taking their next steps beyond SJB.”
Hoe Valley School, Woking
More than half of all A level grades awarded were A*-B (55 per cent). Hoe Valley pupils achieved 91 per cent in A*-C, compared to early reports of the national average of 76 per cent.
Headteacher Mrs Davies commented: “I’d like to thank not only the students and teachers, but our parents & carers as well who have supported us and these amazing young people.
“A huge congratulations to our A level students for their incredible efforts and thank you from all of us at Hoe Valley School and Sixth Form, for being brave enough to join us in our first year of A levels.”
Sir William Perkins's School (SWPS), Chertsey
Eighty per cent of all grades achieved at Sir William Perskin were A*- B and nearly half of grades awarded were A*- A.
“This year group was exceptionally hard-working and very much deserve their successes,” said Debbie Picton, Head.
“Our 2024 leavers have been so keen to develop through the opportunities outside of the classroom, as well as maximising their intellectual potential inside the classroom.
“It is very much a team effort in championing the individual here at Sir William Perkins’s.
“Well-motivated students are supported by excellent teachers; committed support teaching staff; dedicated coaches and peripatetic staff and supportive parents.”
Cobham Free School
Students performed well in Mathematics and English Literature, with 91 per cent and 89 per cent of entrants gaining A* to C in the subjects.
Highlights included 100 per cent of students being awarded A* to B in Classical Civilisation and Further Mathematics.
In addition, A* to C grades being achieved by 100 per cent of History and Art candidates, 80 per cent of Physics students and 78 per cent of those sitting Economics.
Head of Sixth Form, Helen Johnson stated: “I am immensely proud of all our students’ achievements this year. I am especially delighted that in our growing sixth form we were able to offer a broad curriculum of 20 A Level subjects this year.
“Every student has attained results that enable them to enter universities and apprenticeships and I wish them all luck as they begin the next stage of their education and careers.”