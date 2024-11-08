Woking’s MP has delivered his response to the Labour Government’s budget and believes it will have a significant impact on local health services.
On Tuesday, November 5, Will Forster delivered his response to the government’s budget in parliament, using his speech to highlight the negative impact of National Insurance rises on social care providers, health partners & GPs.
Central Surrey Health is a not-for-profit, employee-owned, NHS community healthcare provider that delivers community services in Woking and across Surrey, including Woking Community Hospital.
In his speech in the House of Commons, Mr Forster said: “They stand to lose £500,000 as a result of the government’s proposed changes and they deliver much of the services in my constituency of Woking as well.
“It would be awful if we were to lose health services as a result of this government and this budget that is meant to invest in the NHS. This budget should be a lot better for my constituents of Woking.”
At a time when the NHS trust covering Woking, Ashford and St. Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust faces an eye-watering figure of £82,168,226 in total cost to eradicate backlog of repairs, community healthcare services are more vital than ever to Woking.
Mr Forster welcomed the government’s investment in the NHS but urged the government not to make the mistake of increasing National Insurance on social care firms, health partners and GPs.
On the same day, the Liberal Democrat also joined more than 30 other MPs at a special reception hosted by PETA at the Palace of Westminster. Showing support for and to pressure the government to develop a plan to phase out animal experimentation.
Titled ‘A Roadmap for Non-Animal Science in the UK’, the reception showcased PETA’s Research Modernisation Deal.
A report created by PETA scientists that provides policymakers with a detailed strategy for ending experiments on animals and accelerating the uptake and further development of non-animal methods.
“As a proud dog lover, I know first-hand the unconditional loyalty and love animals bring into our lives,” Mr Forster said.
“It’s time we show that same compassion by working to end the suffering of animals in laboratories. In a world of scientific progress, we can and must pursue humane, innovative methods.”
Last year, more than 2.68 million animals were bled, poisoned, deprived of food, isolated, mutilated, or otherwise subjected to psychological suffering and physical pain in British laboratories.
Millions more were bred and discarded as “surplus” because, for example, they were not of the desired sex or lacked certain disease characteristics.
The government has committed to working towards phasing out animal testing, and PETA urges everyone to hold it to this promise by demanding a government-led roadmap for ending all experiments on animals.
PETA science policy advisor Dr Kimberley Jayne commented: “PETA is calling on the government to commit to ending all experiments on animals.
“It must stop wasting money and lives on archaic animal experimentation and switch to modern research methods that actually help people.”