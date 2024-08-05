Police are appealing for witnesses following an exposure offence in Send.
The incident occurred at Send Recreation Ground on Tuesday, July 30 between 4:50pm to 5:30pm. The suspect is believed to have approached a group of teenagers and exposed himself, before leaving the park.
He is described as a white man, between late 50s and early 60s and around 5ft 6. He is of a medium build, with a bald head and grey stubble.
You can also make a report to Surrey Police via Webchat, the online reporting tool or by calling 101. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.