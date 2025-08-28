A Surrey drug dealer has been caught throwing a bag of cocaine out of a car window in a bid to get rid of the evidence.
Footage shows Joshua Olatunboson, 25, being caught red-handed attempting to discard drugs.
His black bag full of coke can be seen flying through the air as cops swoop in.
Officers stopped Olatunboson in his Vauxhall Corsa in Hersham in Surrey when he was seen to throw an item from the window of his car.
A black discarded bag located nearby was found to contain a white powder - suspected to be cocaine.
Olatunboson was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a Class A substance with intent to supply, breaching a suspended sentence already in place.
Following a search of an address linked to Olatunboson, over 78 grams of cannabis was seized along with £2,140 of cash and drug paraphernalia including scales, all indicating that Olatunboson was involved in the supply of drugs.
When officers searched Olatunboson’s phone, messages were found consistent with the supply of drugs, and Olatunboson was later charged with the drug-related offences.
He was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on August 21, 2025, having pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
Olatunboson has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for drug-related offences across Surrey.
Investigating Officer, PC Jivan Aulakh, said; “Drug dealing has such a negative impact within communities, and we will always work hard to pursue these criminals and get justice at court.
“I am pleased that Joshua Olatunboson received a punishment behind bars where he cannot offend on our streets.”
In June, Surrey Police conducted a series of operations targeting drug-related crime across the county, resulting in 28 people being charged.
