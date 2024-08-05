Surrey Police is making a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Following the fatal collision in Lightwater on Friday, August 2, which is being treated as death following police contact.
Due to reports relating to the individual who sadly died, which were received in the hours preceding the collision. Police are still appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred at the A322 Lightwater bypass between the M3 and the Gordon Boys roundabout shortly after 2.30am.
If you saw any part of the incident, have CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage that might have captured it. Or you have any information that might help, contact police quoting PR/45240087576 via Webchat, online reporting tool or by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.