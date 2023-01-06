An Ash Vale man who was disqualified from driving, crashed his car outside a hospital and then tried to escape on foot after being flagged over by police for suspicious behaviour.
On January 5, Charlie Wall, 27, of Vale Road, Ash Vale, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, breach of community order, and breach of suspended sentence at Guildford Crown Court.
Wall had been flagged to pull over by police shortly after midnight on November 28, but fled the scene at high speed instead, leading to a police pursuit.
The pursuit ended when Wall crashed his vehicle outside of Frimley Park Hospital and attempted to flee on foot, but he was caught by officers and arrested.
As a result of his actions, Wall was sentenced to 30 months in prison and disqualified from driving for five years and three months, with the added requirement for an extended re-test before being allowed to drive again.
The police officer in charge of the case said that Wall was lucky no one was injured in the incident.
PC Adam Grindlay stated that "speeding and dangerous driving are both part of the 'fatal 5' - those that cause the most deaths on UK roads."
He added: "Officers from our roads policing unit are on the roads 24/7, 365 days a year, so if you are willing to drive dangerously, chances are we will catch you."