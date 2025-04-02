Police are appealing for information after receiving a report of a robbery in Woking yesterday morning (April 1).
The incident took place at around 6.50am on the Basingstoke Canal Path between the Esso petrol station at Brookwood and Knaphill Football Club, and involved the suspect approaching the victim, threatening him with a knife and demanding his wallet.
The suspect was described as wearing a face covering, black hoodie and gloves and left the scene towards Knaphill.
If you witnessed the incident, have any video doorbell or CCTV footage, or have any information that may help the police’s investigation, contact them quoting PR/45250038087 via:
- Webchat on their website - https://www.surrey.police.uk/
- The online reporting tool - https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
- Calling police on 101
If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.