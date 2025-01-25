Police have uncovered a large-scale cannabis factory at a residential property in Farnborough.
Officers were called to Cove Road on the afternoon of Friday, January 24, following concerns about water damage at a neighbouring property.
Upon arriving, police forced entry to the address and discovered 170 cannabis plants, most of which were mature and nearing harvest. The plants have since been seized.
Police remained at the scene while safety checks were carried out on the electrics. Investigations into the discovery are ongoing.
Acting police sergeant Daniel Eaves of Hart and Rushmoor’s Priority Crime Team, said: “We know that a lot of people think that it’s just cannabis and no big deal. We have also heard people say that if it were legalised, all these problems we talk about would go away.
“It is not for us to get into debate about the law, and while the production and supply of cannabis is illegal, people are victims of serious harm, and people suffer, which is something that we cannot ignore.
“In this instance it appears that the electrical supply had been by-passed, with unsafe electrical cables and wiring inside the property. A leak had also been caused, which had impacted the neighbour’s address and could have had much more serious consequences for nearby properties and even people’s lives.
“For these reasons and many more, it’s not just cannabis – it’s linked to serious criminality and serious harm which we are not going to ignore.”
Police want hear from people who suspect there is cannabis cultivation or drug-related activity going on their neighbourhood by calling 101 or online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/