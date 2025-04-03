Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on Tuesday, April 1 in Woking.
Police were called to Pembroke Road at the junction with Pembroke Gardens following a report of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian just after 1.15pm.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 70's, remains in hospital in critical condition, having suffered life-changing injuries. Her next of kin has been informed.
The driver of the lorry, a 40-year-old man from Bracknell, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs. Enquires remain ongoing and the driver has been released on police bail.
Pembroke Road was closed for several hours between the junctions with Heathfield Road and with Park Road, and police would like to thank motorists for their patience while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any CCTV footage or dashcam footage that might assist our enquiries? If you have any information that may assist the police investigation, get in touch quoting PR/45250038286 via:
- Webchat on the website - https://orlo.uk/gpALA
- Online -vhttps://orlo.uk/EXGd3
- Calling police on 101
If you would rather not speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.