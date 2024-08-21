What started out as a loving relationship quickly turned for one survivor of domestic abuse whose bravery saw her abuser jailed for over four years.
Thomas Harris, 30, originally from Woking, was sentenced at Chichester Crown Court on August 19, after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm.
Officers were called after the pair were found at a hotel in Woking, the victim having suffered injuries consistent with GBH after Harris had made threats to kill her.
In a statement the victim said: “I feel so gutted and devastated that someone could do something like this to me or any woman for that matter.
“I feel so upset that someone who I initially trusted was able to hurt me like that and continue to assault and scare me.
“The level of violence used on me is something I would never wish upon anyone, whilst my relationship with Tommy was short, it has left a massive impact on me and my life.”
Harris was sentenced to fours years and nine months in prison as well as an indefinite restraining order.
Detective Constable Charlotte Oliver, who investigated the case, said: “I would like to commend the victim for having the bravery to stick with us through this trial.
“I would urge anyone who may be a victim of domestic abuse, or know someone who is a victim, to please reach out for help.
“We take reports of domestic abuse extremely seriously, and we are here to listen and support all victims.”