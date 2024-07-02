A 52-year-old man from Orpington has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a death in Esher on July 1.
Officers were called to A244 Claremont Lane, between the junction of Copsem Lane and Milbourne Lane around 6.20am after receiving calls about a collision. A 37-year-old man from Leatherhead was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect remains in custody at time of writing.
Detective Inspector Natalie Pearce said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this very difficult time.
“We are hoping to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision and may have any dashcam footage of the collision, or seen a red moped and a white Seat Ibiza in the area moments before the collision.
“We are especially interested in the manner of driving by these two vehicles.”
If you can help, contact the police through their information portal, or to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.