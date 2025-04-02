An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a collision in Send on the evening of Sunday, March 30 which left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
Police were called to Send Road just after 10pm following reports of a collision between two vehicles and a pedestrian.
The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, leaving the scene of a collision, driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs and driving with no insurance. He has been released on bail and enquiries remain ongoing.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition, their next of kin has been informed.
The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital.
Send Road was closed for several hours between the junctions with Tannery Lane and Send Marsh Road, and police would like to thank motorists for their patience while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any CCTV, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured the collision?
If you have any information that may assist the investigation, get in touch with Surrey Police quoting PR/0655 of 30/03 via:
- Webchat on the website - https://www.surrey.police.uk/
- Online - https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
- Calling police on 101
If you would rather not speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.