Four people have been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud following a lengthy investigation by officers and staff from West Surrey.
Smith has been remanded in custody until the hearing, while the 17-year-old female, the 16-year-old male and the 17-year-old male were all released on conditional bail. The offences relate to reports of rogue trading incidents targeting elderly and vulnerable victims that have occurred between 2022 and the current time.
Borough Commander Inspector Ed Lyons said: “Woking's officers have been working hard over the last 12 months with partner agencies to protect victims of fraud.
“This has included visiting victims of fraud and offering crime prevention advice, using crime data to identify areas in the borough where people are more likely to be a victim of fraud and offering bespoke advice, and setting up a partnership fraud working group to look and trends and issues within the borough to reduce fraud offences within the community.”