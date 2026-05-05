A cyclist was robbed of a bike on a path by the Basingstoke Canal in Woking.
The incident took place around 8am on Monday, April 27, on the canal path under a bridge near Brunswick Road.
Two suspects, wearing black clothing and balaclavas, blocked the path. The cyclist attempted to ride past but was pushed off the bike. The suspects then made off with it.
The stolen bike is a blue-purple Haibike with Öhlins suspension to the front and rear and Deity riser bars.
Surrey Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage from the area at the time, to contact the force quoting reference number PR/45260048948.
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