Simon Knights, 48, from Croydon but living in West Sussex, was caught fleeing a burglary in Ash in September following a string of offending across Surrey, Hampshire, Sussex and Berkshire.
Working with other forces, West Surrey’s Proactive Investigation Team were able to link six offences of burglary to Knights before he confessed to two more.
On 20 December, he was sentenced to three years and nine months for burglary and four counts of fraud by false representation at Chichester Crown Court.
Between May and Sept of 2024 Knights forced his way into homes in Uckfield, Dorking, Farnborough, Wokingham, Balcombe in West Sussex, and Ash in Surrey.
He was caught by police on 12 September fleeing from a house in Ash after a witness heard glass being smashed and called 999.
The property was close to Ash train station and officers from British Transport Police were quick to spot a possible suspect near the station who was wearing black gloves and carrying a briefcase.
As they approached him, he ran away but they gave chase on foot cornering him in a nearby housing estate and arresting him. He was found to be carrying a wallet with stolen documents and bank cards.
Once in custody, the team at Surrey Police were able to start linking other offences from across the South-East to Knights where forensic evidence such as blood or DNA had been found at the scene or where CCTV gathered showed a suspect matching his description.
Knights targeted homes by forcing rear doors or going in through open windows. Once inside he would carry out an untidy search and pocket any cash, jewellery, bank cards or electrical goods, which could be easily carried. On some occasions he used the stolen bank cards in nearby shops to buy alcohol and tobacco.
After he was charged with six offences, Knights admitted to two further offences, one of which took place just the day before he was arrested.
Sergeant Sarah Wentworth, from West Surrey’s Proactive Investigation Team, said: “Knights is a prolific burglar with no regard for anyone but himself. He roamed the South East looking for opportunities to steal and by working across such a wide area he hoped to keep avoiding detection.
“His offending was continuous and I have no doubt he would still be breaking into homes regularly if we hadn’t located him. I hope his many victims feel safer this Christmas knowing he is now in prison.”
If you are going away for Christmas, police advise to follow these safety tips to help secure your property:
- Double check you have locked all your windows and doors.
- Tell your neighbours so they can keep an eye on your home and report any suspicious activity.
- Ensure video doorbells and/or any CCTV cameras are working.
- Store valuables out of sight.
- Use a plug-in timer for internal lighting.
- Consider motion sensor lighting on the exterior of your home.