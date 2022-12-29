Two men arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a man in Aldershot have been released on bail.
Police are still yet to locate 36-year-old Kiran Pun, from Amesbury, Wiltshire, who was last seen at around 7.30pm on Thursday, December 1, getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station.
Officers investigating the disappearance arrested a 29-year-old man from Fleet and a 36-year-old man from Aldershot on suspicion of murder, but both have now been released on police bail to return on March 23 and 24 respectively.
Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: “We continue to work hard to find out where Kiran might be or what might have happened to him.
“If you have seen him since his disappearance or know anything which could help us find him, please get in touch. No matter how small, your information could be vital.”
Mr Pun has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.
He is described as being approximately 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.
A police spokesman added: "If you have seen Kiran since his disappearance, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220510992.
"You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."