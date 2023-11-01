Trees have been a little later to turn to their golden autumn colours this year – but why?
Head gardener at Winkworth Arboretum south of Godalming, Graham Alderton, said: “Dr Fox maintained that around October 20 was the peak for autumn colour at Winkworth and this generally still stands today. This year however, we have had a very warm autumn and most trees respond to both the day length and the available sunlight.
“For as long as they can photosynthesize, the winds aren’t too strong and the temperature doesn’t drop too far they will keep their leaves and confound our well laid plans for autumn colour.”
Lower temperatures in the last week are though beginning to see an explosion of amazing vibrant colours at the National Trust-owned arboretum, Graham added.