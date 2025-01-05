The Met Office has issued a warning for heavy rain and potential flooding in the South East region.
This follows snowfall across Hampshire and Surrey on Saturday (January 4) evening, but a warm front and rain caused it to mostly melt by Sunday morning.
On Sunday, heavy rainfall that could lead to challenging travel conditions and localised flooding was forecast across the UK. The weather is expected to intensify through Sunday and continue overnight into Monday morning, with up to 30mm of rain in some areas, particularly in southwest England.
In southeast England, a Yellow warning was issued by the Met Office for rain. The heaviest downpours were forecast to hit on Sunday (January 5) afternoon, although they could continue into Monday morning.
The Met Office has warned that the rain may cause significant travel disruption, especially on the roads. Drivers are advised to check for any road closures or delays due to surface water flooding, which could create hazardous conditions.
Rainfall could range between 15 to 20mm during this time before beginning to clear by Monday morning.
For anyone planning to travel, the Met Office advises staying informed by checking road conditions and reviewing bus and train schedules to avoid delays. If possible, travellers should consider adjusting their plans to avoid the worst-affected areas.
A Met Office spokesperson added: “Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.”