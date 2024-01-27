Greta Thunberg joined Extinction Rebellion's 'family-friendly' protest against Farnborough Airport's expansion on Saturday.
The Swedish environmental activist, 21, marched from Farnborough town centre to the gates of the airport in opposition to plans to increase a cap of 50,000 to 70,000 flights per year.
Farnborough Airport is used mostly by private jets, and says the uplift – including a doubling of allowed weekend flights – would meet demand for business trips.
But Extinction Rebellion is calling for a total ban on private jets, which they say are up to 30 times more polluting than passenger airliners.
The demonstration was organised by Extinction Rebellion Waverley and Borders, which counts many members from Farnham, Alton, Haslemere and surrounding area.
Protesters set off flares and were joined by ‘Lightship Greta’, XR Red Rebels and Rebel Rhythms samba band.
Ms Thunberg told the BBC: "The fact that using private jets is both legally and socially allowed today in an escalating climate emergency is completely detached from reality.
"There are few examples that show as clearly how the rich elite is sacrificing present and future living conditions on this planet so they can maintain their extreme and violent lifestyles."
A spokesman for Extinction Rebellion Waverley and Borders described the demonstration as "spectacular".