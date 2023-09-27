How to identify an Asian hornet

You can identify an Asian hornet by its very distinct markings – they’re slightly smaller than a European hornet, which is two or three times the size of a common wasp, and are black with distinct yellow lower leg and a prominent yellow stripe on the forth segment of the abdomen.

Asian hornets pose no more of a threat to humans than our native hornets or wasps when away from their nests. However, they are highly defensive of their nests when they perceive a threat and so nests should never be approached.

If you think you see an Asian hornet or nest, you can:

Take a photo on your phone for identification and report it by email on the Asian Hornet Watch App, which is available on iOS and Android.

Each area’s Beekeepers’ Association has an Asian hornet coordinator who can advise or help with identification, which you can find by searching ‘Asian Hornet Action Team Map’ on Google. The blue pins are co-ordinators, the red pins are verifiers.

Reporting a possible sighting of an Asian hornet is quick, free and easy and has the potential to make a huge difference in the fight against this invasive species.