I met a group from Surrey Choices in Camberley who were keen to have their first experience at a snooker table following many years of playing pool in their local pub. I also met two friends, Warren and Mike, who came from Bournemouth to take part. They told me how they developed their friendship through a mutual love of snooker, and for Mike in particular who is autistic, it has encouraged him to socialise and build his confidence. It was a really inspirational morning at Woking Snooker Centre and shows that when it comes to sport there are so many benefits beyond the game, it can really transform lives and that is just amazing to see.