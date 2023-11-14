A SEVENTEEN-storey redevelopment in Woking town centre has been given the green light.
Halcyon Development, in partnership with JRL Group, has secured planning approval for Woking’s first co-living development at 3 to 12 High Street.
The proposals will deliver 329 new rented co-living units, publicly accessible amenities and spaces, and a new and improved home for The Lighthouse charity.
The proposals cover a part eight- and part 17-storey building. To deliver the proposals, which include roof gardens with panoramic views across Surrey, the properties between 3 and 12 High Street, a block bounded largely by Chapel Street and High Street, will be cleared.
Co-living centres on community and social involvement, aiming to provide a vibrant hub for residents by offering high-quality accommodation and access to shared amenity spaces, which are available to all residents.
Harry Manley, head of planning at Halcyon, said: “We were delighted to receive approval for our plans for Woking High Street.
“Woking is a fantastic town and alongside reinvigorating this tired part of the High Street our co-living proposals will meet an important local housing need.
“We have worked collaboratively with The Lighthouse to design a new long-term home for them on the site. This will ensure The Lighthouse can continue their vital service offering in a modern and purpose-built building.”
Erik Jesperson, a founder of The Lighthouse, said: “Over the course of the past few months we have been working in partnership with Halcyon and JRL to explore the creation of a new home for The Lighthouse on our current High Street site.
“Since we opened The Lighthouse, our presence has grown significantly on the site to cater for an increased and diversifying local need.
“We are now able to plan and design purposefully for The Lighthouse’s functions and activities, creating modern and efficient spaces that are accessible to all.
“We are looking forward to securing our future role on the site supporting the local Woking community.”
Ward member Cllr Anila Javaid (Labour, Canalside), spoke in support of the application, calling it “in the best interests of Woking” and “a beacon of hope delivering much-needed investment”.
However, there were dissenting voices in Cllr Stephen Oades, Cllr Daryl Jordan and Cllr Guy Cosnahan, who said: “I have concerns that this is an experiment and that if the experiment fails we will have difficulties renovating it.”
The plans were approved by six votes to three.