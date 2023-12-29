The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Surrey and East Hampshire warning of strong winds this weekend.
A spell of strong and gusty winds will move east across England and Wales between 11am on Saturday and 3am on Sunday, bringing some disruption to travel and services.
Forecasters warn delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, while some short term loss of power and other services is also possible.
A Met Office spokesman said: "An active cold front will move east across England and Wales during Saturday and into Sunday and will be characterised by strong winds and some heavy rain.
"Gusts of 45-50 mph widely, but squally near the cold front with some gusts around 60 mph, whilst the strongest gusts are likely near coasts in the west and south, with 65-75 mph in places."