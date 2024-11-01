The Woking Blackhawks under-16 basketball team have enjoyed an excellent start to the season.
The team have won their first four games in the South Two National League Conference, beating Slough Cobras 76-54, Abingdon Eagles 89-58, London Warriors 87-37 and Bracknell Cobras II 62-47.
The under-16s have also won their first four games in the Surrey Division One Basketball League, beating Surrey Rams 71-63, Cheam Chargers 62-59 and Spartans Basketball 90-69, and picking up a 20-0 forfeit win against Surrey Blue Storm.
The team are aiming to push for promotion to the Premier League in the National League, and hope to win the Surrey Division One title.