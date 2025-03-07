Woking Blackhawks won two Wessex Basketball Association cup finals.

The ladies beat Woodley Wildcats 61-40 in the Richard Bell Plate final.

The Blackhawks led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter, and had an 18-point advantage after the second quarter.

Woodley won the third quarter 20-19, but Woking ran out convincing winners.

Player-coach Annabelle Hardiman won the MVP award.

The men beat Slough Scorpions 85-68 in the Karl Taylor Cup final.

The first half included three-point baskets from James Grinham, James Wildsmith and Curtis Pearson, and Woking led 62-36 at half-time.

Slough won the second half 32-23, but the Blackhawks were worthy winners.

Pearson won the MVP award.