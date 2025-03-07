Woking Blackhawks won two Wessex Basketball Association cup finals.
The ladies beat Woodley Wildcats 61-40 in the Richard Bell Plate final.
The Blackhawks led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter, and had an 18-point advantage after the second quarter.
Woodley won the third quarter 20-19, but Woking ran out convincing winners.
Player-coach Annabelle Hardiman won the MVP award.
The men beat Slough Scorpions 85-68 in the Karl Taylor Cup final.
The first half included three-point baskets from James Grinham, James Wildsmith and Curtis Pearson, and Woking led 62-36 at half-time.
Slough won the second half 32-23, but the Blackhawks were worthy winners.
Pearson won the MVP award.