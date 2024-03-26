People living with Parkinson’s in Woking and the surrounding areas are being invited to try a new local snooker pilot which is launching in May.
The free snooker sessions start on Thursday, May 9, and are being held from 11am at the Woking Snooker Centre, Kingfield Road, Woking, GU22 9AA.
Participants are recommended to book their free place as classes are hosted on a first come first served basis and spaces are limited. The Woking snooker pilot will include four lessons happening on the following dates: Thursday, May 9, Thursday, May 16, Thursday, May 23 and Thursday, May 30.
Parkinson’s UK and the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) are working together to deliver the new sessions which are taking place at eight snooker clubs across England and Wales.
Grant funding from Parkinson’s UK is helping the WPBSA to run the sessions with specially trained local snooker coaches delivering the classes, and it is hoped that the sessions will help to reduce social isolation and improve physical and mental wellbeing for people living in these areas.
Tim Morton, physical activity programme lead for Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are delighted to be working with the WPBSA and we hope the new grant funding will allow more people with Parkinson’s to try something new and stay active.
“The WPBSA is offering an innovative pilot of in-person snooker sessions for the local Parkinson’s community and the grant funding represents a fantastic opportunity for more people to get involved and begin their physical activity journey in a fun and social way.
“Being active is so important for people with Parkinson’s as it can help manage symptoms, maintain health and lift your mood. It can make you feel good inside and out. The more physically active you are, the easier it is to live well with Parkinson’s.”
Dave Harwood, WPBSA snooker coach, said: “It is an honour and a privilege to represent the WPBSA in collaboration with Parkinson's UK and these coaching sessions will allow people with Parkinson's to learn the basics of the game in a fun and social environment, where relatives and carers can also join in. There are so many physical, social and mental wellbeing benefits for a person when they play snooker, particularly when it is in a controlled, friendly and fun environment."
Anyone who wants more information about the Woking snooker sessions should contact Dave by emailing him on [email protected] or calling him on 07824 365083.
The WPBSA, which was founded in 1968, has a wide range of functions that it is responsible for including: global sports development, professional player support and representation, governance and integrity, rules and technical, grassroots and amateur sport development and coach development and referee training.