A trip to the Channel Islands proved unproductive for Sheerwater on Saturday as they lost 1-0 to unbeaten Jersey Bulls in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
In the third minute Jersey played the ball in to Harry Curtis on the edge of the Sheerwater box. He hit a thunderous shot but Sheerwater keeper Fabio Suarez dived full stretch to turn it away for a corner.
Four minutes later Sheerwater’s Brooklyn Hyseni hit a shot from 20 yards but it was saved fairly comfortably by Euan van der Vliet.
Jersey opened the scoring on 22 minutes as their probing at the Sheerwater defence paid off. The desperate Suarez dived to block at the feet of a Bulls player but the loose ball was lashed home by Joe Kilshaw.
From a Sheerwater throw three minutes later Mekhail McLaughlin tried an acrobatic overhead kick which looped over the Jersey crossbar.
On the stroke of half-time Sheerwater’s Kareem Foster was fouled on the right edge of the Jersey box. After a short free kick Roje Grant powered in a shot which had the sting taken out of it by a deflection, allowing van der Vliet to save comfortably.
In the 53rd minute Sheerwater’s George Mackie delivered a pass to York, whose thunderbolt shot went wide.
Three minutes later Kareem Foster’s 20-yarder sailed over the Jersey bar, and on 63 minutes York’s through pass put in Foster, who shot wide of the post.
Four minutes from time Jersey almost put it beyond doubt when Toby Ritzema was allowed to drift along the area and strike the ball against the post, but it went to safety.
Three minutes into injury time a Sheerwater free kick into the Jersey area was headed on to Callum Mackie, who shot wide.
Sheerwater host leaders Redhill at Eastwood Leisure Centre on Saturday at 3pm.