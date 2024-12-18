Gordon’s School beat Hartpury College 34-25 in the Rugby Football Union’s Academy Colleges and Education League final at Worcester’s Sixways Stadium.
Jakob Thompson scored an early try for Gordon’s School, which was followed up by a try from captain Elliot Williams.
Hartpury responded with a penalty before Junior Namadila crossed the whitewash in the left-hand corner.
Hartpury responded with a try from a well-worked lineout move.
The first-half scoring was completed when fly-half Math Jones slotted a penalty to see Gordon’s going into half-time leading 22-8.
Gordon’s started the second half brightly and Eli In der Reiden collected Jones’ crossfield kick and broke free to slide over for Gordon’s fourth try of the evening.
Hartpury responded and with ten minutes to go Gordon’s held a seven-point lead.
Ashton Graham scored Gordon’s fifth try before Hartpury scored a late try to make it 34-25.
Jones said: “I still cannot believe it.
“Obviously we were confident going into the game but when we did win it was still a bit of a shock.
“The last try we scored, that was the best moment because we realised we had won.”
Head of rugby Sam Richards said: “I cannot express how proud I am of this group.
“From the pre-season evenings in August through to now they have worked so hard.
“They have become so tight as a group and they have memories that will last a lifetime.
“Although 21 boys got to run out, there were 27 boys who played through the season and they have all played a massive part in this success.
“What made it even more special were the scenes with the squad celebrating with their families and the 170 students and staff who travelled up to support.
“The noise in the stands was incredible and definitely gave the boys an extra push on the night.”