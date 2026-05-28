Woking go-karter Henry Walker took part in the Elite Karting Series Silverstone Showdown event.
The event comprised fixed heats and a final.
Walker’s best finish was tenth out 22 in the heats. He then finished 13th out of 20 in the final.
Woking go-karter Henry Walker took part in the Elite Karting Series Silverstone Showdown event.
The event comprised fixed heats and a final.
Walker’s best finish was tenth out 22 in the heats. He then finished 13th out of 20 in the final.
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