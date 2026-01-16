A 14-year-old rising motorsport star from Normandy is looking for funding to continue pursuing his dream.
Henry Carter, who has been racing since he was nine, is being sought as a driver with Ginetta Junior, a British motorsport championship.
As a team member his racing would be televised on ITV channels and streamed online through YouTube and the Ginnetta Channel.
Henry, who had just turned ten when he took part in his first competitive go karting event as a cadet in the British Kart Championships, needs sponsors to continue his progress.
His mum, Elle, who runs a hairdressing salon in Ripley, and dad, Craig, who runs a small building company, have total belief in Henry’s ability.
Craig said: “I have up until now supported Henry all through his karting which has been around £60,000 a year but now we need to generate some support to help cover some costs.
“Henry chooses racing over everything. He has always believed in himself. His personal belief has inspired us. He has amazing self-discipline, attitude and enthusiasm, and always wants to better himself.”
Over the past few months Henry has had the opportunity to test in F4 and also test in the purpose-built race car Ginetta Junior at a track in Lincolnshire, where he proved himself and was asked to join the team.
Craig said: “They have been hugely impressed with Henry’s ability in all mixed conditions as well as with his whole approach to racing, his professionalism and enthusiasm.
“They really want him to join the team and have put together a very discounted cost for the season. Most drivers will be paying around £200,000 to £240,000 for the season which includes all the racing and testing. The team has offered us a great deal between £120,000 and £150,000 depending on the amount of testing we do.”
