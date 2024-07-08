As well as finishing in fourth place in the European Youth Cup in Graz – after qualifying in first place – Conlon has competed in another European Youth Cup in Curno, Italy. Conlon also impressed when he reached the final of the Plywood Masters, which is a highly respected open competition in the UK. Conlon has also been busy training, and spent a day out on the gritstone in the Peak District as part of a group promotion with his sponsor La Sportiva.