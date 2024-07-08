Horsell’s 17-year-old climbing star Rhys Conlon is getting ready for the second leg of his international season this weekend at the European Youth Cup in Austria.
Conlon has already had a number of encouraging results earlier this year, including a top four finish in Graz, Austria, in his first year in the under-20 age group.
“I am feeling in pretty good shape after a training trip to Paris recently so I’m hoping for another top five finish,” said Conlon.
Conlon has also been selected to make his debut at the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Cup event in Briançon, France. This is the elite level adult series and is the next step for Conlon in an already stellar career.
The World Cup event provides an opportunity for Conlon to gain experience on the big stage alongside some of the all-time greats of climbing.
Later this year Conlon will attend the World Youth Championships in China and the European Championships in Troyes, France.
Conlon has competed in a number of events this year.
As well as finishing in fourth place in the European Youth Cup in Graz – after qualifying in first place – Conlon has competed in another European Youth Cup in Curno, Italy. Conlon also impressed when he reached the final of the Plywood Masters, which is a highly respected open competition in the UK. Conlon has also been busy training, and spent a day out on the gritstone in the Peak District as part of a group promotion with his sponsor La Sportiva.
Conlon is looking for new sponsors to complement his existing sponsors GC Sport Injury, SportsAid, Rock On and La Sportiva. Anyone who is interested in sponsoring Conlon can contact him directly by emailing him on [email protected] or messaging his Instagram account @rhysconlon.