Sandown Racecourse hosts its Jumps season finale on Saturday – with the highlight on the seven-race card the historic bet365 Gold Cup – a race first run in 1957.
The Gold Cup is one of seven races on the action-packed card which sees some of the games’ big hitters take to the track – and a potentially-historic trainers title to be decided.
Powerhouse Irish trainer Willie Mullins could seal a historic Irish and British trainers championship double this weekend, becoming the first trainer in exactly 70 years to achieve the feat. With the title on the horizon, Mullins is sending some of his big-guns over to Sandown to secure the title.
Arguably the most exciting potential matchup on Saturday’s card will come in the grade one Celebration Chase (3pm) where Mullins superstar El Fabiolo is all set to take on the Nicky Henderson-trained grade one winner Jonbon. The Mullins star fluffed his lines on chasing debut at the Cheltenham Festival last month but had previously won three grade ones in his novice season, including beating Jonbon in the 2023 Arkle at Cheltenham.
Jonbon meanwhile has won eight of his ten starts and was a fine winner of the Melling Chase at Aintree when last seen and an absorbing clash between the two awaits at Sandown, with the duo having met twice before and the scores standing at one apiece.
The first race of the afternoon at Sandown (1.50pm) is the 1m7f handicap hurdle and a large field of 20 are set to head to the start. Steel Ally was only narrowly beaten by Cheltenham Festival winner Doyen Quest when last seen and could be the one to pick in a very competitive opener this weekend.
Race two (2.25pm) is the grade two Oaksey Chase and title-chasing Mullins sends over prolific winner Easy Game to Sandown having landed a Champion Chase at Punchestown earlier this season but flopped in the Melling at Aintree won by Jonbon. Trainer Paul Nicholls, who is still in with a chance of landing his 15th champion trainer title, sends Hitman to Sandown and is tempting at a nice weight so could run very well.
Race four (3.35pm) is the big one on the card – the bet365 Gold Cup with a strong field of 22 set to tackle the 3m4f trip. Kittys Light, fifth in the Grand National at Aintree two weeks ago, could have perfect conditions to get the win this weekend but will face stern competition from last season’s Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos, while Irish champion jockey title hopeful Paul Townend has opted to ride Nick Rockett for Mullins in this race so is certainly worth keeping an eye on.
Race five (4.10pm) is the grade two, 2m5f hurdle and Langer Dan, who landed the Coral Cup at Cheltenham and was only narrowly beaten at Aintree in a grade one hurdle contest, is the selection to take the victory this weekend, while race six (4.45pm) should go the way of Outlaw Peter for trainer Nicholls who is attempting a hat-trick of three straight wins.
Finally, the super Saturday card comes to a close with the handicap hurdle at 5.20pm and improving novice Pic Roc for trainer Ben Pauling looks to be the one to beat, second over course and distance when last seen. The main threat could come from Lookaway, who bounced back to form with a fine third in the Aintree Hurdle last time out.
1.50pm – Steel Ally
2.25pm – Hitman
3pm – El Fabiolo
3.35pm – Kittys Light
4.10pm – Langer Dan
4.45pm – Outlaw Peter
5.20pm – Pic Roc