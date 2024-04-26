Race four (3.35pm) is the big one on the card – the bet365 Gold Cup with a strong field of 22 set to tackle the 3m4f trip. Kittys Light, fifth in the Grand National at Aintree two weeks ago, could have perfect conditions to get the win this weekend but will face stern competition from last season’s Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos, while Irish champion jockey title hopeful Paul Townend has opted to ride Nick Rockett for Mullins in this race so is certainly worth keeping an eye on.