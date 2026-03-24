Tom Bellamy continued his remarkable March with a 86-1 treble. Bellamy backed up his double at Huntingdon with victories on Loustic Du Chatel in the two miles maiden hurdle, Largy Panic in the two miles novice handicap hurdle and Es Perfecto in the feature three miles handicap chase. The haul took his March strike rate to 31 per cent and ten wins in the past fortnight at a strike rate of 27 per cent.