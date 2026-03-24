Nicky Henderson geared up perfectly for Constitution Hill's next flat appearance at Kempton when Caspari took the two miles five furlongs novice hurdle at the track on Monday afternoon.
The five-year-old is a half-brother to Luccia. After being beaten on his debut in December, he backed up his Huntingdon success three weeks ago by holding on to win by a neck under James Bowen from Fountains Blenhein.
Tom Bellamy continued his remarkable March with a 86-1 treble. Bellamy backed up his double at Huntingdon with victories on Loustic Du Chatel in the two miles maiden hurdle, Largy Panic in the two miles novice handicap hurdle and Es Perfecto in the feature three miles handicap chase. The haul took his March strike rate to 31 per cent and ten wins in the past fortnight at a strike rate of 27 per cent.
Loustic Du Chatel started the ball rolling in the opener for trainer Henrietta Knight. The five-year-old made all score by six lengths.
Largy Panic edged a terrific finish in the two miles novices’ handicap hurdle by a neck from Lucy The Wire.
The veteran Es Perfecto made it Bellamy’s third winner on the card after a one-and-three-quarter length success over Lumi Plugin.
It also brought up a double for owner Liz Prowting, who was successful with Loustic Du Chatel.
Knight made it two winners after Southoftheborder landed the two miles two furlongs handicap chase.
It was a bonus winning ride from Paul O’Brien who got the call to ride the gelding in place of champion jockey Sean Bowen.
A competitive two miles conditional jockeys handicap went the way of the Harry Fry-trained High Fibre, under Ciaran O’Shea.
The seven-year-old was returning after a break of 102 days and was always travelling well to lead two out before pulling clear in nice fashion to land the odds by two-and-a-quarter lengths from Wild Goose.
The two miles five furlongs hunter chase was a straight match between Thunder Rock and Fix At All. The Olly Murphy-trained Thunder Rock was sent off the 1-11 favourite with the result never in doubt after the ten-year-old made all before two out to be eased near the finish, with a comfortable eight-and-a-half lengths victory.
By Peter Moore
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