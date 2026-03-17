It was doubles all around on Saturday’s Virgin Bet Jump Saturday, with Fergal O’Brien, Johnny Burke, Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen all having a successful afternoon.
O'Brien and Burke look to have two smart prospects on their hands in the shape of Molten Sea and Tiddesley Wood, who won the two novice hurdles on the card with plenty to spare.
Molten Sea came into the race on the back of some useful flat form. The mare showed a good attitude for hurdling after returning from four months off at Hereford.
The five-year-old went clear before the last to win comfortably by 14 lengths from Shutfrontdoor.
Having finished fourth of six in listed company last month, the drop down in grade helped Tiddesley Wood in the two miles five furlongs novices’ hurdle.
Despite taking a keen hold early on, the six-year-old steadily started to improve into second after the fifth flight before shaken up to lead and go on and win by five lengths for the Cheltenham & South West Racing Club.
Secret Des Dieux brought up his third win over fences after landing the two miles two furlongs chase. With ground softer than when he won at Huntingdon last month, under Bowen, he tracked the leaders before taking the lead three out and going clear in the run in to win by eight-and-a-half lengths for Murphy.
The winning combination teamed up to score in the three miles challenger staying chase series qualifier after an impressive performance from Doctor Ken.
Travelling well under the champion jockey, the gelding was always prominent and went clear before the last to keep on well going away to win by three lengths from Fever Dream.
Tricky customer Intosomethinggood produced a powerful late finish to score under Toby McCain-Mitchell in the two miles five furlongs handicap hurdle.
It was a 28th success of the season for the promising conditional rider, who is now fifth in the champion conditional jockeys' standings under the watchful eye of winning joint-trainers Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies.
There was a reluctant handshake after the feature two miles four-and-a-half furlongs handicap chase in which Harry Derham pipped his uncle Paul Nicholls by a neck with Teddy Blue.
The eight-year-old raced with varying levels of enthusiasm under Paul O'Brien before finally consenting to launch an attack on the Nicholls-trained Blueking D'Oroux in the home straight.
By Peter Moore
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.