Sent off the 5-2 favourite, Caoilin Quinn set out to make all on Mondo Man and coming to the final flight the pair just had to jump the last flight to go on and win. However, Mondo Man jumped it untidily, which nearly unseated Quinn before he regained momentum in the saddle. The jockey had to ride the finish iron-less to deny Wreckless Eric, who finished second in the race for the second year in a row.