Billy Loughnane celebrated his 20th birthday in grand style after recording a treble at Kempton Park on Sri Lanka Raceday on Monday afternoon.
The rider, who recorded 222 wins in Britain last year, a 21st century record, has already had 23 winners since the turn of the year.
Loughnane rode Early Release, Lady Dora Mae and Moyowasi to victory in the Kempton sunshine in front of his father.
Trainer David Evans returned Early Release to the scene of his September success and the four-year-old showed plenty of improvement on his recent efforts to make all and win by two-and-a-quarter lengths.
Lady Dora Mae stepped down to seven furlongs and still had plenty of work to do two furlongs from home. Approaching the line, you could put a handkerchief over the trio with Loughnane getting her up to win by a short head for trainer George Boughey.
Moyowasi was returning back to one mile for trainer Ian Williams. Loughnane was working on the four-year-old two furlongs out, before keeping on strongly to score by one-and-a-half lengths from Dubai Harbour.
Lingfield specialist Tadreeb claimed his first win at Kempton when beating the favourite How Impressive in the second of the two seven furlong handicaps.
The Rod Millman-trained eight-year-old, who has recorded five of his eight wins at Lingfield, dropped back in trip and quickened smartly when switched left by rider Oliver Searle in the home straight.
Millman was quickly back in the winners’ enclosure after saddling Rosemary’s Rose to victory in the lucky last.
Houdini Miss had previously been successful at the course in August 2025. Since that win the filly has been hit and miss, but dropping back in trip worked wonders for the three-year-old who managed to hold on to win by a nose from Faithful Dream.
By Peter Moore
