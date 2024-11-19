After the final day of the turf season concluded at Doncaster, lovers of the flat have now turned their thoughts to the forthcoming AW winter campaign.
Leading flat trainer William Haggas landed both listed races on the card for the second year running at Lingfield Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Twelve months earlier the Newmarket handler saddled Safety Catch and Queen Aminalu to win both Class One listed races. Fast forward 12 months and Haggas completed the same feat through Sea Theme and Doom.
Haggas kicked off the afternoon with a remarkable fifth win in the River Eden EBF Fillies Stakes with top weight Sea Theme under Billy Loughnane winning on her AW debut.
The well backed favourite took a huge drop in class from Group One company. Turning for home the four-year-old kicked on to hold off the late challenge of outsider Beeley.
The victory continued Haggas’ outstanding record in this race which dates back to his first victory in the race back in 2017.
Half an hour later, the second leg of the double was complete when Doom landed her second win at listed level in the Fleur De Lys EBF Fillies Stakes.
The daughter of Breeders Cup winner Dank was making only her second start on the all weather surface a successful one under Rossa Ryan, who quickened nicely to win by two-and-a-quarter lengths from the Irish raider Improvista.
It has been a little while coming, but on Wednesday Callum Hutchinson brought up his century of career winners after steering Sun Dancer Girl to victory for his boss Andrew Bading in the one mile four furlongs fillies handicap, ahead of the even money favourite Glimmer Of Light.
Ralph Beckett has been flourishing with his two-year-old’s over the flat this season. At Lingfield another from the Beckett yard shone in the Lingfield sunshine.
Cape Breton, out of Frankel, had struggled in his previous two runs. However, the switch to the Polytrack seemed to have done the trick when the two-year-old held on by a neck from 125-1 shot Padua to land the one mile novice stakes on his all weather debut.
After the race, the Kimpton Down trainer mentioned the horse has been a slow developer and will now be put away for the winter.
Present Times has been hitting the crossbar on his previous two runs having finished second and third. Third time lucky, the gelding got his head in front to win going away by a length-and-three-quarters.
It was a fantastic day for favourite backers with no less than six winning on the day out of the nine races on offer.
One of those six was Obsidian Knight who took the opener with Aidan Keely aboard for trainer T J Kent.
A former C&D winner, the six-year-old was held up in the rear before being pushed along to make headway. Despite racing wide in the home turn, the gelding ran well inside the final furlong to just prevail by a nose.
By Peter Moore