The first big jump meeting of the new season at Cheltenham provided plenty of good racing and some interesting pointers ahead of next season’s festival.
On the opening day of the meeting, Cheltenham’s Cross Country racing returned with favourite Tommie Beau taking the wrong route in the Glenfarclas Handicap Chase.
Jockey Michael Nolan was handed a 12-day ban for going on the inside of the rail after jumping the third last in front.
Moments later Sweet David clattered into the rail, but nothing could stop the French raider from going on to win by six-and-a-half lengths.
Trainer Gabriel Leenders revealed after the race the horse will now be aimed at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
Potters Charm made it three from three over jumps with another impressive display in the Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle.
The Nigel Twiston-Davies runner could appear next in the Challow at Newbury or the Formby at Aintree.
However, the highlight of the opening day was the reappearance of Jonbon. The Nicky Henderson trained eight-year-old won the Schloer Chase for the second year running after seeing off his three rivals to win by a length-and-a-half from Boothill to make it 15 wins out of the past 18 races. Next up for Jonbon will be the Tingle Creek at Sandown in December.
Eighteen-year-old Freddie Gingell was celebrating after blowing away his rivals to take the Paddy Power Gold Cup on Paul Nicholl’s second string II Ridoto.
East India Dock’s odds have been slashed to 10-1 for the Triumph Hurdle after a dominating 18-length success in the festival race’s trial for trainer James Owen.
L’eau Du Sud boosted his festival claims with an exemplary jumping display to win the Arkle Trial by 11 lengths for the Skelton’s. The grey will head to the Grade One Henry V111 Novices Chase at Sandown in December.
The final day of the meeting was marred by the loss of three horses. Abuffalosoldier suffered a suspected heart attack and died just moments after producing a sensational round of jumping to win the three miles three-and-a-half furlong handicap chase.
The seven-year-old collapsed when pulled up after the race, while Bangers And Cash also suffered a fatal injury after collapsing midway through the contest.
Napper Tandy was a further fatality after falling two out in the Greatwood Hurdle.
In other racing news, Alphonse Le Grande has been reinstated as Cesarewitch winner after a panel ruled the tenth whip strike did not make contact with the horse.
Beau Morgan has been given a 14-day ban for failing to achieve the best possible placing on Champagnesuperover in the two miles four-and-a-half furlong handicap chase at Bangor-On-Dee.
Nicky Henderson has decided to fast forward Sir Gino’s chasing career. The Grade One winning four-year-old had been set to start over hurdles this season.
Sir Gino was given an entry in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle by the Lambourne trainer.
By Peter Moore